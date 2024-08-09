Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $311.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $330.00 to $311.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.33.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.35. The company had a trading volume of 474,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,703. Corpay has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $553,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

