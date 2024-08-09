Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $2,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after buying an additional 181,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.54. 1,841,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,504. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

