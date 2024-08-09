Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.44. 17,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 60,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $45.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 3.30.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Analysts expect that Creative Realities, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Realities stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) by 370.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Creative Realities worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

