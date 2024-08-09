Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.74, but opened at $48.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 47,221 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $434,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,653.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $434,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,653.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,016 shares of company stock worth $8,320,842. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.68.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.