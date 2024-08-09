Crypterium Price Hits $0.0336 on Top Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $28,331.21 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

