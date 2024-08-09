Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 967 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock worth $7,190,745 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,584,061. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

