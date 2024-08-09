Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GXG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 1,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $28.08.
Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Company Profile
