Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,301 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.15. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

