Csenge Advisory Group Buys 663 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $262.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.92. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

