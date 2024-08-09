Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.93 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

