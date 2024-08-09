Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,711 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS opened at $41.05 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

