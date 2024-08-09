Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.99 and a 200-day moving average of $185.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

