Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.04 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,038 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,797 shares of company stock worth $18,039,944. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $268.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.89. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

