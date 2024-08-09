Csenge Advisory Group Has $324,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $610,040,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $198,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $83,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

SPOT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.23. The company had a trading volume of 383,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,665. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $359.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

