Csenge Advisory Group Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.79 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

