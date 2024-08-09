Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $334.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at $16,176,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,066 shares of company stock valued at $61,786,294. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

