Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

