Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 177 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DELL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,942. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

