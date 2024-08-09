Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 6,110 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 97,922 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in FOX by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.43. 783,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,904. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

