Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 7,409 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

