Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Shopify Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,529,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,209. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

