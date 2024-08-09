Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.93. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

