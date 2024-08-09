Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

