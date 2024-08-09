Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.63. 1,559,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

