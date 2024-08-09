Csenge Advisory Group Sells 5,769 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE SON traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $48.86. 119,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

