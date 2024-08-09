Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9,467.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 220,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,609. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,317. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

