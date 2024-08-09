Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,553 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $25.26. 783,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,377. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

