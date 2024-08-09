CSX’s (CSX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ:CSX remained flat at $34.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,789,336. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CSX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

