CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.11. 8,345,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,546,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.