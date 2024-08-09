Cwm LLC Acquires 70 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in ASML by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in ASML by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML traded down $20.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $856.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,310. The stock has a market cap of $337.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $987.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $951.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

