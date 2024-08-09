Cwm LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,849 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,098,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,774.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000.

Shares of SMLF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $61.42. 15,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,630. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $66.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

