Cwm LLC Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 210,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,648. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $123.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

