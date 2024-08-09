Cwm LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 151,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,929. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

