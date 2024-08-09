Cwm LLC Increases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $296,212,000 after acquiring an additional 489,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $219,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $195,877,000 after purchasing an additional 597,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,671,000 after buying an additional 140,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $102,531,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

TPR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,492. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

