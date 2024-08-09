Cwm LLC Purchases 10,440 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,370 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,228,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after buying an additional 767,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after buying an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,148.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 706,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 684,923 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR remained flat at $19.52 during midday trading on Friday. 105,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,344. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

