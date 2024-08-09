Cwm LLC Purchases 20,585 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 22,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.