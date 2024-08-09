Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 128.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after buying an additional 2,023,500 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. 2,300,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,850,440. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

