Cwm LLC Sells 158,120 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,120 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Dollar General by 99.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus cut their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 342,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,033. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

