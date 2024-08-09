Cwm LLC Sells 458 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000.

Shares of XT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

