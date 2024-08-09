CX Institutional Acquires 1,403 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 35,936 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

