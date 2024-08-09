CX Institutional Buys 3,599 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 1.4 %

HUM opened at $350.32 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.