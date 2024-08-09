CX Institutional Buys 7,988 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,499,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,544,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,031 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSXMA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,228. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

