CX Institutional Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CX Institutional cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 312,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.50. 2,375,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,742,652. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.