CX Institutional Grows Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.25% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

