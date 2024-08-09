CX Institutional Has $1.44 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.50. 5,386,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,016,961. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.93.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

