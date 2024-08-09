CX Institutional Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,181,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day moving average is $158.89. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $181.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

