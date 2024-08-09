CX Institutional Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.14. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

