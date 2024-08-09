CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.08. 8,577,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,269,576. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

