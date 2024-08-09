CX Institutional Lowers Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

