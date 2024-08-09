CX Institutional Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Booking by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

BKNG stock traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,405.00. 12,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,840.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,684.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Argus boosted their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.